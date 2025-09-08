Mitski is coming to theaters: Today (September 8), Mitski announced Mitski: The Land, a new concert film that’s getting a theatrical release. It will be screen in 630 theaters across 30 countries, for a limited time starting on October 22.

The film was shot across three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in 2024, on the The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We tour. The film is directed by Grant James and released with Trafalgar Releasing.

Tickets go on sale starting September 15 and more information, including an opportunity to sign up for updates, is available on the film’s website.

Check out the poster below. The film’s tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, but for an idea of what it might look like, also find the setlist for the final Atlanta show below (via setlist.fm).