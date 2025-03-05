“I just wanna flirt with a girl in broad daylight on the street,” Miya Folick sings at the top of the chorus of “Erotica,” the opening track of her third album, Erotica Veronica. The quasi-title track is a tidy summation of what the ensuing record explores: sexual confidence; sapphic romance; and self-acceptance.

Whereas the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first two records wrestled with that process of discovery, Erotica Veronica concerns itself with that journey’s enlightening endpoint. It might just be her finest work yet.

Following the album’s release on Friday, Folick sat down with Uproxx to talk about Floating Points, Greg Uhlmann, Japan, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Warm, tender, heavy, ascendant.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I don’t care. I just hope people are listening to music they love. Legacy is not something I worry about.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Corny, but me. My music is influenced by my own curiosity and interest.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Ohara, Japan. A vegetarian meal of local produce. Sublime.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I don’t really do bests or favorites. The first thing that comes to mind is watching Greg Uhlmann play his composition Arpy for the first time at ETA in Los Angeles. I cried my eyes out. That or watching Floating Points perform Promises at the Hollywood Bowl.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Olivia Kaplan – “Two Red Chairs”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

I looked up Joshua Idehen because his track “Mum Does the Washing” was suggested to me on Tidal.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

An Airbnb in Washington D.C. where there was a literal hole in the wall the size of a garage door and the host told us “Baby raccoons might come in at night. There’s cat food if you want to feed them.”