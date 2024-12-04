With the recent singles “La Da Da” and “Alaska,” it’s been clear that Miya Folick has been building up to a new album. Now, she’s confirmed it: Today (December 4), she announced Erotica Veronica, which is set for release on February 28, 2025 via Nettwerk.

A press release describes the self-produced album as Folick’s “psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke: a kaleidoscopic portrait of self-realization and integration.”

Folick also released a new song, “Erotica,” and a video for it. Folick says of the song:

“‘Erotica’ is a song about fantasy and pleasure – It’s not just about sex, it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day. I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy.”

She also says of the album, “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths.”

Watch the “Erotica” video above and find the Erotica Veronica cover art and tracklist below.