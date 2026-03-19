Muse has been together for over 30 years now and they’ve remained consistently successful and successful during that run. Every album since 2003’s Absolution has topped the charts in the UK, and most of them have fared similarly well on the Billboard 200, too. Their latest project is 2022’s Will Of The People, and now they’re ready to add to their discography again: Today (March 19), Muse announced The WOW! Signal, a new album set to drop on June 26 via Warner Records.

The band pulled off a big stunt to announce the album, teaming with Sent Into Space to sent a tablet 20 miles into the atmosphere, where the video for “Be With You” was premiered. That video has since been shared in a more terrestrial way: on YouTube, above.

The space stunt wasn’t just random: Muse named the album after the famous 72-second radio burst that was detected from the Sagittarius constellation in 1977. Meanwhile, a press release describes the inspirations behind the project as “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves.”

Watch the “Be With You” video above and find the The WOW! Signal cover art and tracklist below.