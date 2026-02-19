Milwaukee’s Summerfest routinely has one of the biggest and most varied lineups in the music festival space. Organizers announced the roster for the 2026 edition today (February 19) and that remains true.

The festival is set for three weekends: June 18 to 20, June 25 to 27, and July 2 to 4. Headlining are Garth Brooks; Megan Moroney; Don Toliver with SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo; Carín León; Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith and Arron Rowe; Cody Johnson with Jessie Murph; Post Malone with Carter Faith; Muse; Alex Warren; and Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard.

There’s a ton beyond that, too, including Megadeth, Louis Tomlinson, Subtronics, Tucker Wetmore, Ella Mai, Sean Paul, Amyl and The Sniffers, Passion Pit, Hot Mulligan, Tash Sultana, Halestorm, Spoon, All Time Low, Echo & The Bunnymen, Styx, Charlie Wilson, Father John Misty, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, Sam Barber, Marcus King Band, The Revivalists, Whiskey Myers, Grouplove, Elderbrook, The Roots, Buju Banton, KALEO, Jeremih, Nate Smith, flipturn, Third Eye Blind, The Temper Trap, Russell Dickerson, Wolfmother, David Lee Roth, Gene Simmons Band, The Academy Is…, Pepper, Christopher Cross, Candlebox, Goldfinger, Cameron Whitcomb, The Beths, Holly Humberstone, BØRNS, Jonah Kagen, Rev Run of Run DMC, The Mountain Goats, Mariachi Sol De Mexico, The Family Stone, Petey USA, State Champs, Evan Honer, and Dora Jar, among others.

Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., says in a statement:

“As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists. We’re excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide.”

Tickets are currently on sale via the festival website.