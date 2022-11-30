Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie died this morning. Her impact on the band and on music as a whole is insurmountable. Fleetwood Mac issued a statement remembering McVie as, “Truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

As the music world begins to reckon with the passing of the “Songbird,” who penned Fleetwood Mac hits like “Say You Love Me” and “Don’t Stop,” the tributes to her life and legacy are pouring in.

“God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine,” Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner tweeted. “Irreplaceable songs and a voice that was truly pure,” said Jason Isbell. While Garbage’s Shirley Manson said, “Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever.”

God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine. I even got Craig a framed poster of her to hang in the studio over the keyboards. We’ll be listening to you all day queen.💛 pic.twitter.com/3xYrytFvX9 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 30, 2022

Terribly sad news. Irreplaceable songs and a voice that was truly pure. https://t.co/fWvWAgFcRD — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 30, 2022

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino called her, “One of the best to ever do it,” adding that “I’m a Christine girl for life.” McVie’s influence is all over the music spectrum. Even Poison’s Bret Michaels shared his thoughts, calling her death, “A tremendous loss to the music community.”

one of the best to ever do it 💔💔💔

I’m a Christine girl for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r5Q1qHLg7Q — Bethany Cosentino (@BestCoast) November 30, 2022

What a tremendous loss to the music community. My deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Christine McVie. — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) November 30, 2022

The tributes to McVie are sure to continue. Meanwhile, Uproxx critic Stephen Hyden summed up her legacy best, calling her “The secret weapon of Fleetwood Mac,” adding, “She could soothe you or chill you to the bone with her voice.”