Christine McVie, a longtime member of Fleetwood Mac, died today, November 30, according to posts on her Twitter and Facebook pages. She was 79 years old.

The statement reads:

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Fleetwood Mac also shared a statement about her passing:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. – Fleetwood Mac.”

McVie was born Christine Perfect on July 12, 1943. She later married Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie and joined the band in 1970 as a vocalist and keyboardist. She became an important member of the group and wrote some of their most beloved songs, including the No. 3 hit “Don’t Stop.” McVie had a memorable career outside of the band, too: Her 1984 solo single “Got A Hold On Me” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac.