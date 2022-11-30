The music world was rattled today upon receiving the news that Fleetwood Mac’s long-time co-lead vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie died at the age of 79. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, who penned some of the bands biggest hits liked “Don’t Stop” and “Everywhere,” joined the band as its first female vocalist in 1970 — five years before Stevie Nicks came on board in 1975. McVie was with Fleetwood Mac until 1998, then rejoined the group in 2013 until the day she died. A statement from her family indicated that she “passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

Now, Fleetwood Mac has issued a statement from the band on their official band social media accounts regarding the death of McVie, calling her “the best musician anyone could have in their band”:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. – Fleetwood Mac.”

Born Christine Perfect in 1943, McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie in 1968, but they divorced in 1976. Other notable Fleetwood Mac songs that she penned include “Oh Daddy,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Over My Head.”