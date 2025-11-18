A couple months ago, My Chemical Romance announced a huge run of shows for 2026, continuing their The Black Parade tour. That wasn’t quite all they had in store, though, as today (November 18), they’ve added two special shows to the run.

They’re both at the Hollywood Bowl, making it five straight performances there, which makes MCR the first band to perform five shows there. The concerts go down on Halloween and the day before. The October 30 show will be with The Used while the October 31 performance will be with Thrice. A press release notes these will be the final shows of the tour.

For tickets for the news shows, there’s an artist pre-sale, and those interested can sign up before November 19 at 11:59 a.m. PT here. The general on-sale starts November 21 at 9 a.m. PT, here.

Check out the full list of dates below.