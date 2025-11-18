A couple months ago, My Chemical Romance announced a huge run of shows for 2026, continuing their The Black Parade tour. That wasn’t quite all they had in store, though, as today (November 18), they’ve added two special shows to the run.
They’re both at the Hollywood Bowl, making it five straight performances there, which makes MCR the first band to perform five shows there. The concerts go down on Halloween and the day before. The October 30 show will be with The Used while the October 31 performance will be with Thrice. A press release notes these will be the final shows of the tour.
For tickets for the news shows, there’s an artist pre-sale, and those interested can sign up before November 19 at 11:59 a.m. PT here. The general on-sale starts November 21 at 9 a.m. PT, here.
Check out the full list of dates below.
My Chemical Romance’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Black Parade 2026
01/22/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro
01/25/2026 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
01/28/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
01/29/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
02/01/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán
02/05/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/06/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/13/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
02/14/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
04/18/2026 — Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City Culture Park
04/22/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall
04/25/2026 — Bulacan, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
04/28/2026 — Singapore, Singapore @ Indoor Stadium
04/30/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil
05/01/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil
05/03/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Hammersonic Festival
05/10/2026 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/14/2026 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
06/30/2026 — Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Anfield Stadium
07/04/2026 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park
07/08/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/10/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/11/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/15/2026 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena
07/18/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music
08/09/2026 — New York, NY @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)
08/13/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce The Veil)
08/18/2026 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)
08/21/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)
08/24/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)
08/27/2026 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)
08/30/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park (with BABYMETAL)
09/06/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)
09/12/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)
09/18/2026 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
10/21/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/23/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/24/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/30/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with The Used)
10/31/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with Thrice)