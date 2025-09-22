Last year, My Chemical Romance brought some 2000s-era emo back into fans’ lives with the “Long Live” The Black Parade tour. Well, they’re running it back next year: Today (September 22), MCR announced The Black Parade 2026, a new tour.
The shows will hit multiple continents from January to October. The US stretch of the tour runs from August to October, stopping in New York, Nashville, DC, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The US shows will have support from Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta.
Tickets for all new dates (the US and European shows) go on sale on September 26 at noon local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
My Chemical Romance’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Black Parade 2026
01/22/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro
01/25/2026 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
01/28/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
01/29/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
02/01/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán
02/05/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/06/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/13/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
02/14/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
04/18/2026 — Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City Culture Park
04/22/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall
04/25/2026 — Bulacan, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
04/28/2026 — Singapore, Singapore @ Indoor Stadium
04/30/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil
05/03/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Hammersonic Festival
05/10/2026 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/14/2026 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
06/30/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
07/04/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
07/08/2026 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/10/2026 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium*
07/11/2026 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium*
07/15/2026 — Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena
07/18/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Iberdrola Music
08/09/2026 — New York, NY @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)
08/13/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce The Veil)
08/18/2026 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)
08/21/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)
08/24/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)
08/27/2026 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)
08/30/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)
09/06/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)
09/12/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)
09/18/2026 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
10/21/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/23/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/24/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl