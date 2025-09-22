Last year, My Chemical Romance brought some 2000s-era emo back into fans’ lives with the “Long Live” The Black Parade tour. Well, they’re running it back next year: Today (September 22), MCR announced The Black Parade 2026, a new tour.

The shows will hit multiple continents from January to October. The US stretch of the tour runs from August to October, stopping in New York, Nashville, DC, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, San Antonio, and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The US shows will have support from Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta.

Tickets for all new dates (the US and European shows) go on sale on September 26 at noon local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.