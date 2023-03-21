Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, and José Feliciano are among those being honored with the National Medal Of Arts by President Biden in a special ceremony today (March 21) at 4:30 p.m. ET.

“The National Medal Of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment,” the National Endowment For The Arts chair Maria Rosario Jackson said. “We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Vera Wang, and more will also be in attendance as this year’s recipients, along with other special guests. It will be livestreamed via the White House’s official website here. The 2021 National Humanities medals are being handed out this time, too.

Previously, Springsteen received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom in 2016 from then-president Barack Obama. The award is considered one of the highest honors in the country, which is “presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

More information on the 2023 National Medal Of Arts recipients is available here.