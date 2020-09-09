Just over five months removed from their first unofficial Verzuz battle back in March, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have spent the spring and summer pairing some of music’s favorites for thrilling battles that leave viewers captivated for its 2-3 hour duration. Recent highlights from Verzuz include battles between Snoop Dogg and DMX, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, and the most recent one between Monica and Brandy which roped in more than a million viewers on Instagram and over six million across Verzuz’s Instagram and Apple Music livestreams.

Taking it back a few decades for their latest battle, Verzuz has announced Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will go to head-to-head in their next battle.

Making their return to Instagram and Apple Music this Sunday, September 13, Verzuz opens their doors for some classic 70s and 80s records with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s appearances. Across the 20-song battle, fans can expect to hear classics from Gladys Knight that include “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” with the latter two coming from her soul group Gladys Knight & The Pips. As for Patti LaBelle, fans will be able to enjoy “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” “Lady Marmalade,” and much more during the battle.

Tune into Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle’s Verzuz battle on 9/13 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.