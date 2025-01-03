Glastonbury 2025 is gearing up to be another notable installment. However, the festival faced a temporary roadblock when Neil Young announced he would be boycotting the event and not performing.

Today (January 3), Neil Young has walked back his public boycott of Glastonbury 2025. Come June, festivalgoers can catch the “Love Earth” musician performing live on the Worthy Farm grounds as part of his band Chrome Hearts.

“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved,” he wrote in an updated post. “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary, and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!”

The “error in the information” Young referred to was Glastonbury’s supposed takeover by the BBC. In his initial post, Young expressed extreme displeasure in the idea.

“The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favorite outdoor gigs,” he wrote. “We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.”

Despite the public bashing, BBC seemingly did not release a response to Young’s statement.