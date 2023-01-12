Last year, Nick Cave endured the tragic death of his son Jethro Lazenby who was only 31. He received widespread support from his fans, and found comfort in his music-making: “What I’m doing artistically is entirely repaying a debt,” he said in an interview.

Today, in a new post on The Red Hand Files, he confessed to working on a new album, which started alongside the beginning of 2023. “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” Cave wrote. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He continued, “I started the process at 9am on January 1st. It is now January 6th — nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell.”

“Writing lyrics is the pits,” he added later in the post. “It’s like jumping for frogs, Fred. It’s the sh*ts. It’s the bogs. It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme.”