Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Is Dead At 31

Jethro Lazenby, the son of Nick Cave, has died at 31 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Per Pitchfork, Cave confirmed the news in a brief statement, saying, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Lazenby’s death came shortly after he was released from jail on May 6, according to Melbourne, Australia’s Herald Sun. Lazenby was jailed following an attack on his mother in March, according to Daily Mail.

In 2008, Cave noted of his relationship with Lazenby, “To my eternal regret I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years. I now have a great relationship with him.”

Lazenby’s passing comes a few years after the death of Cave’s other son, Arthur Cave, who died in 2015 after falling off a cliff. He was 15 years old. The 2019 Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds album Ghosteen was written about Arthur.

Meanwhile, Cave is in the midst of promoting This Much I Know To Be True, his and Warren Ellis’ documentary that will “document the duo’s first performances of the albums and will feature a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.”