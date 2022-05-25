Nick Cave has not had an easy life, and this is evident in his work — whether it be his music or poetry — which often explores the depths of grief. He has dealt with the passing of his 15-year-old son Arthur in 2015 after he fell off a cliff after taking LSD, as well as the loss of his 31-year-old son Jethro just this month.

Following the more recent tragedy, he made the statement: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” An outpour of sympathy has ensued for Cave from worried, heartbroken fans, coming through on the internet, especially on his blog Red Hand Files.

A fan named Teresa from Uralla, Australia wrote to him on his blog: “I have no question for you today. I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters.” According to Rolling Stone, Cave replied, writing: “Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words. These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”