Nilüfer Yanya is gearing up to drop her new album, My Method Actor, on September 19. As fans await that release, Yanya has unveiled a new song today: “Call It Love,” a serene, meditative number about trusting yourself.

A press release notes that on the song, Yanya “delves inwards, asking listeners to join her in confronting deep-seated truths and trusting their intuition.” Yanya says of the track, “It takes a certain kind of bravery to fully trust your instincts. It’s about allowing your calling to lead you, to let it guide you somewhere. Let that consume you and destroy you.”

She previously said of the album, “The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you — and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.”

Listen to “Call It Love” above.

My Method Actor is out 9/13 via Ninja Tune. Find more information here.