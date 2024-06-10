British singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya released her last album, Painless, in 2022. In the two years since, she toured and came to grips with public acclaim she garnered as a result, beginning the recording process for its follow-up in 2023. The result will be My Method Actor, her third album, which she wrote alongside Wilma Archer, who contributed heavily to her last two albums as well.

Yanya announced the album with the release of its lead single, the evocative “Method Actor.” The song was inspired by the singer’s research into the acting style. “The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment,” she noted in a press release. “It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you – and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.”

Watch the “Method Actor” visualizer above.

My Method Actor will be out on 9/13 via Ninja Tune. You can find more info, including tracklist and tour dates, below, and pre-save here.