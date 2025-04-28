Indie

Nilüfer Yanya Follows Her Excellent 2024 Album With A New Single, ‘Cold Heart’

Nilüfer Yanya had one of 2024’s best albums with My Method Actor (according to the Uproxx Music Critics Poll) and now she’s already back with new material: Today (April 28), she unveiled the lush “Cold Heart.”

A press release notes Yanya wrote the track while she and creative partner Wilma Archer “re-approached” a collection of songs after touring in support of My Method Actor. Yanya also says of the song, “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

Listen to “Cold Heart” above. Yanya also has some overseas tour dates coming up, so find those below.

Nilüfer Yanya’s 2025 Tour Dates

05/31 — Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/01 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat
06/06 — Turku, FI @ Kesärauha
06/13 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/28 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/19 — Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
08/01 — Katowice, PO @Off Festival
08/03 — Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
08/05 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiskes Prison 2.0
08/07 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/08 — Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/13 — Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura
08/15 — Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/17 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 — Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival
08/24 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival

