Nilüfer Yanya had one of 2024’s best albums with My Method Actor (according to the Uproxx Music Critics Poll) and now she’s already back with new material: Today (April 28), she unveiled the lush “Cold Heart.”

A press release notes Yanya wrote the track while she and creative partner Wilma Archer “re-approached” a collection of songs after touring in support of My Method Actor. Yanya also says of the song, “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

Listen to “Cold Heart” above. Yanya also has some overseas tour dates coming up, so find those below.