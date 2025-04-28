Nilüfer Yanya had one of 2024’s best albums with My Method Actor (according to the Uproxx Music Critics Poll) and now she’s already back with new material: Today (April 28), she unveiled the lush “Cold Heart.”
A press release notes Yanya wrote the track while she and creative partner Wilma Archer “re-approached” a collection of songs after touring in support of My Method Actor. Yanya also says of the song, “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”
Listen to “Cold Heart” above. Yanya also has some overseas tour dates coming up, so find those below.
Nilüfer Yanya’s 2025 Tour Dates
05/31 — Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/01 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat
06/06 — Turku, FI @ Kesärauha
06/13 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/28 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/19 — Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
08/01 — Katowice, PO @Off Festival
08/03 — Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
08/05 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiskes Prison 2.0
08/07 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/08 — Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/13 — Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura
08/15 — Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/17 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 — Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival
08/24 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival