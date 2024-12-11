For some music festivals, the destination is a major addition to the appeal. Iceland Airwaves comes to mind, and here’s another example: Electric Castle, which takes place at Banffy Castle in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania (a historical and cultural region in Romania).

The lineup for next year’s festival (which runs from July 16 to 20) was just announced, and it’s led by Justin Timberlake (performing in Romania for the first time), Queens Of The Stone Age, Justice, and Bicep (delivering their Chroma: AV DJ Set). Beyond then, the lineup features Nilüfer Yanya, Refused, Sofi Tukker, and more.

This comes after Queens Of The Stone Age canceled all of their 2024 tour dates so Josh Homme could “prioritize his health and the receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year.”

Tickets are available now via the festival website. Tickets start at €159 (about $167) plus fees, while camping accommodations at the EC Village start at €15 (about $16) per night.

Aside from the music itself, attendees can also enjoy, per a press release, “exploring fashion markets in the castle, taking hot air balloon rides and bungee jumping over the campsite, to games on the basketball and volleyball courts, the popular day time Comedy Club and EC Talks, BBQ cookouts and relaxing moments in the lakeside forest.”