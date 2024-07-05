The 2024 edition of Glastonbury, one of the world’s biggest music festivals and essentially the UK’s equivalent to Coachella, just wrapped up recently, June 26 to 30. Everything seems to have gone well, but Oasis’ Noel Gallagher has a bone to pick: He reportedly told The Sun (as NME notes) about some aspects of the event that annoy him.

He explained:

“Don’t get me wrong, I f*cking love Glastonbury. I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f*cking thing about Britain apart from the Premier League. It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f*cking idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F*ck the Tories man,’ and all that. It’s like, look: play your f*cking tunes and get off.

He added, “It’s too much. Donate all your money to the cause — that’s it, stop yapping about it. Let’s just say, for instance, the world is in a bit of a f*cked up place and you’re all in a field in Glastonbury. What’s the problem with that? I haven’t got a problem with it. I guess if you’re 18 and you’re middle class, you might have a problem with it. But what’s all the kids in a field at Glastonbury going to do about it? Everybody knows what’s going on in the f*cking world, you’ve got a phone in your pocket that tells you anyway. What is the point of virtue-signalling?”