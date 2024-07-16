Portugal’s NOS Alive Is A Jewel In Global Music Festival Crown

For years now, Uproxx has been advocating for concert tourism. A live show, be it a one-off concert from your favorite band or a festival that introduces you to a country’s musical perspective, is a wonderful peg for leaving your comfort zone and seeing the world. While this decade has had a couple unfortunate years that prevented such activities, you don’t have to go farther than Instagram to see that this is becoming a major thing, thanks in large part to Taylor Swift’s jaunts across Asia and now Europe for The Eras Tour. It seems that people I know from all walks of life are pegging travels to see her in far-off locations, and having the time of their lives in the process.

Over the past weekend, music fans had the opportunity for this kind of experience just outside of Lisbon, Portugal, as the gorgeous waterfront locale hosted their annual NOS Alive festival. Since debuting in 2007, the festival has hosted some of the biggest artists on the planet, ranging from Coldplay to The Weeknd to Metallica. This year, the festival, which takes place on the Algés riverside, featured headliners Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire, and Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam actually headlined the very first edition of the festivals, as did one of the weekend’s sub-headliners, The Smashing Pumpkins. Below the top line was a rich mix of both regional and international artists, including the country’s most popular local artist in terms of Spotify streams, T-Rex, Arlo Parks, past Uproxx cover artists Ashnikko and Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Kenya Grace, and many more. It was an eclectic mix that underscored the festival’s evolution to embrace a wide variety of genres, while still remaining rooted in its rock roots.

Beside the music, one of the coolest things was a particular aspect of the festival where you could roam down temporary buildings made to look like Lisbon’s iconic colorful and tiled architecture. The buildings hosted branded activations, food vendors, and at the end of the “Fado Street,” a café that featured sets of the traditional Portuguese music style of the same name. It was a way to incorporate hyper-local flavor into a global event, and one that would be amazing to see more festivals attempt. It was little details like this set NOS Alive apart from its peers.

In terms of the headliners, Pearl Jam’s closing set on Saturday felt like the most anticipated from the audience. Throughout the weekend and particularly on their performance night, Pearl Jam t-shirts could be seen everywhere on site, while the festival felt like it reached its greatest capacity for their set. For his part, bandleader Eddie Vedder did his best to honor the moment, reading off some (truly terrible) Portuguese to communicate with his fans, noting that longtime keyboardist Boom Gaspar’s family originated from the country, and underscoring that it was the final show from their European support of their recent Dark Matter album, a tour that had a truly scary moment as an illness spread through their camp and forced them to cancel several dates.

It has to be noted that during their set, news of the attempted assassination of American presidential candidate Donald Trump spread throughout the crowd. It doesn’t appear that Vedder’s encore solo performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which was prefaced by a message about the hope for healing and unity with upcoming American elections, was a reaction to this, but it still felt strangely coincidental for the moment, and all the more impactful.

Elsewhere, the band delivered a load of fan favorites (“Yellow Ledbetter,” “Jeremy,” “Porch,” “Daughter,” and “Do The Evolution” were standouts) while giving a healthy dose of recent material. They don’t quite play as long as they used to and I personally think they could have folded in a little less of Ten and a little more of their other beloved work, but Pearl Jam are still one of the great bands of our time, and the crowd ate up every second.

For her part, Dua Lipa also drew a massive audience, virtually as large as Pearl Jam’s. Supporting her recent Radical Optimism album, the Albanian pop force proved ideal for the festival environment. She has just enough massive hits that it never felt too long before hearing a song that was deeply known, while her dance moves and stage presence were charming and evocative, showing no real weakness in her stadium-sized presentation.