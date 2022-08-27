Win Butler, the lead singer of Arcade Fire, has had multiple women come forward and allege that he sexually engaged with them in an appropriate manner, as reported by Pitchfork. The alleged misconduct spans from 2015 to 2020 with three women and one gender-fluid individual, all of which are reportedly loyal Arcade Fire fans and spanned from ages 18 to 23. When contacted for a comment on the allegations, the 42-year-old made multiple claims that portray the interactions as both consensual and not initiated by him.

In multiple statements to Pitchfork via crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, Butler states “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” and continues with “As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. […] I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I f*cked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

Butler’s wife and bandmember, Régine Chassagne, also contributed statements on his behalf. “Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family.”

Chassagne concluded her statement, saying “I’ve known Win since before we were ‘famous,’ when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

There is currently no confirmation as to whether the accusers will press charges.