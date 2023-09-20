The Taylor Swift-ification of The National is complete.

The process began many years back, when Swift was just making playlists in her post-1989 era and including songs from The National, Bon Iver, and others who would go on to intertwine themselves with the pop star. And it peaked this last weekend, as The National returned to their hometown for the appropriately named Homecoming Festival. It was not the first time they’d thrown such an event, though this one was in some way a makeup for their canceled 2020 edition that was meant to celebrate 10 years of High Violet, one of their most beloved releases.

The influence could be seen among the fans, particularly those who made friendship bracelets spelling out songs from High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me, the other album whose anniversary would be honored over the weekend. And while there weren’t fans dressing up like song lyrics — cherry trees? alligators? a swarm of bees? — fans of all ages did adorn their favorite National merch representing the 20+ year history of the band. And, mirroring what Taylor Swift managed to do a couple times on her Eras Tour, The National let the IRL fans be the first to know that they had an album of new material dropping. (The National didn’t simply announce, either, they even had autographed vinyl copies of Laugh Track ready to be purchased days before the record was set to hit streaming, giving their diehards a first-listen opportunity and a chance for rare merch.)

It’s not surprising that The National’s influence on Swift, which includes Aaron Dessner working as a songwriting and production partner on her last three albums and the band guesting on the track “Coney Island,” has been mutual. Swift, for her part, appeared on songs for both The National and their offshoot Big Red Machine. When The National were canceling their own Homecoming Festival in 2020, Swift was having to squash plans for her Lover Festival. Heck, even The National’s speedy succession of First Two Pages Of Frankenstein and Laugh Track this year recalls Swift’s pandemic prolificacy with her offerings of Folklore and Evermore.

The scale is obviously not the same and the differences between the artist are plentiful, but there is something to say about how Taylor Swift has transformed the music industry and how artists going forward can borrow from her learnings. But the biggest parallel comes from the fan service that each provides. Regardless of the size of the audience, creating experiential, unique opportunities for those diehard fans is the most lasting and impactful way to maintain them. It’s the kind of move that will cause devotees to spend their free time crafting letters onto string, or spend their vacation money for a flight to the midwest to see not only their favorite band, but likeminded artists like Patti Smith, Pavement (playing the final show of their reunion tour), The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Julia Jacklin, Bartees Strange, Snail Mail, and many others.

For their part, the moment was not lost on The National. Those hoping to hear the band wax poetic about how High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me impacted their lives on an emotional or spiritual level were left wanting, but that also isn’t typically how the band expresses themselves. Where they did not hold back was in expressing their love of their home city, using their two nights of headlining sets to shout out all sorts of Cincy-centric references, and even receiving the key to the city from the (surprisingly hot?) mayor.