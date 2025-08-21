This past weekend, Oasis wrapped up the UK stretch of their hot Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour. Aside from the shows themselves, the band also had Oasis Live ’25 Fan Stores available, full of exclusive tour merch. Well, the North American run of the tour kicks off in Toronto this upcoming weekend, and Oasis are bringing the Fan Stores across the pond, too.

So far, the shops are confirmed for four North American cities. Here’s the schedule:

Los Angeles: From August 20 to September 9 at 6250 Hollywood Blvd. Opens daily at 10:00 a.m. PT

Toronto: From August 21 to August 27 at 468 Queen St. Opens daily at 11:00 a.m. ET

New York: From August 23 to September 2at 107 Grand Street. Opens daily at 10:00 a.m. ET

Chicago: From August 26 to September 2 at 1421 N Milwaukee Ave. Opens daily at 10:00 a.m. CT

The online store is also live here and it offers a look at what will be available at the Fan Stores. There are a bunch of shirts commemorating both the current tour and looks and moments from the band’s previous eras. There’s other, non-wearable memorabilia, too, like poster prints, tote bags, mugs, stickers, keychains… if you can print a logo on it, there’s a decent chance there’s an Oasis-branded version of it available in the Oasis Live ’25 shop.

Check out photos of some of the merch offerings at the LA store below.