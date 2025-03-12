Earlier this year, Palmyra announced a new album, Restless. We’ve already heard first single “Shape I’m In,” now comes “Palm Readers.” The heart-wrenching and vulnerable track — the chorus goes: “I’m so damn lonely tonight” — finds the Virginia trio leaning into emo; fans of Bright Eyes and Modern Baseball will enjoy this one.

Here’s what lyricist Sasha Landon had to say about “Palm Readers”:

“I started writing the lyrics for ‘Palm Readers’ in the winter of 2022. I was fresh off of a big self-reckoning out-patient mental health program experience at a hospital in my hometown. For me, it’s about hard lessons, and about being so deep in the weeds that you can’t tell there are still other folks around you. I was learning about how to tend to myself, and about how consequential the way we talk to ourselves is for our mental health, and I think this song is trying to paint a picture of my internal dialogue at the time. I remember sitting with a friend one night that January and listening to her tell a story about a palm reader approaching her at a hole-in-the-wall dive bar; he looked at the lines on her hand and said something along the lines of, ‘you’ve lived a lot of lives, you must be tired… you’re almost there.’”

You can listen to “Palm Readers” above.

Restless is out 3/28 via Oh Boy Records. Find more information here.