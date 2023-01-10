Paul McCartney
Getty Image
Indie

Paul McCartney Was Almost Hit By A Car While Trying To Recreate The ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover

There’s probably no album cover more iconic than The Beatles’ Abbey Road. The photo of the four men striding across the crosswalk is one of the most well-known images in music, and it’s prompted many spoofs.

Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary is sharing a funny story about the crossing. It occurred when she was filming If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about Abbey Road Studios. They were trying to recreate the stroll when he was almost hit by a car. “The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny,” she told S Magazine. “As we were leaving [the studio], I said, ‘I’ll film you [on the crossing],’ and he went over, and this car totally didn’t stop for him.”

A couple of months ago, McCartney discussed getting emotional at concerts he attends. “Of course, up on stage, I can’t really see people’s reactions, but I love to hear them because I’ve found myself doing that at concerts,” he said. “I went to see James Taylor once and started blubbing because it was just so lovely! I was thinking, ‘Oh, I love this guy’ — I’m getting emotional even now!”

If These Walls Could Sing is out now on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×