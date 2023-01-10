There’s probably no album cover more iconic than The Beatles’ Abbey Road. The photo of the four men striding across the crosswalk is one of the most well-known images in music, and it’s prompted many spoofs.

Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary is sharing a funny story about the crossing. It occurred when she was filming If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about Abbey Road Studios. They were trying to recreate the stroll when he was almost hit by a car. “The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny,” she told S Magazine. “As we were leaving [the studio], I said, ‘I’ll film you [on the crossing],’ and he went over, and this car totally didn’t stop for him.”

A couple of months ago, McCartney discussed getting emotional at concerts he attends. “Of course, up on stage, I can’t really see people’s reactions, but I love to hear them because I’ve found myself doing that at concerts,” he said. “I went to see James Taylor once and started blubbing because it was just so lovely! I was thinking, ‘Oh, I love this guy’ — I’m getting emotional even now!”

If These Walls Could Sing is out now on Disney+.