Paul McCartney played the iconic UK music festival Glastonbury over the summer, with a truly wild set. Between singing with the late John Lennon, through technology that had isolated The Beatles’ star’s vocals for the Disney+ Get Back documentary, and bringing both Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl out as special guests, McCartney made it a magical experience for all attendees.

Now, he’s opened up about how he felt about it all, during a recent interview with the BBC.

“Festivals are special, but Glastonbury is particularly so and it’s a big event in lots of people’s year. Because it had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, it became more important to pull it off,” McCartney shared. “I’d asked Bruce Springsteen in 2020 if he’d be happy to come onboard and he said yes, and he kept his promise two years later. So that was very exciting, having him and Dave Grohl up on the stage.

“It’s a pretty impressive scene for people in the audience, but we get the whole view up on the stage with the flags and the hills going back forever, so it was quite a big deal that they said yes to joining me in that experience,” he added. “It’s a magical thing, knowing music can do that to people. We’re the only animal on the planet that does that.”

McCartney also touched on seeing James Taylor play live, which was an experience that still brings him to tears.

“Of course, up on stage I can’t really see people’s reactions but I love to hear them because I’ve found myself doing that at concerts. I went to see James Taylor once and started blubbing because it was just so lovely! I was thinking, ‘Oh, I love this guy’ — I’m getting emotional even now!” he said.