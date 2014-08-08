The Beatles Walked ‘Abbey Road’ 45 Years Ago Today, So Let’s Look At Its Best Parodies

On August 8, 1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr permanently made traffic a living nightmare on a small street in London. That was the day Iain Macmillan shot the album cover for the Beatles’ Abbey Road, which would be released less than two months later. Since then, the zebra crosswalk has become a must-see tourist destination for Fab Four fanatics, and everything about the cover has been discussed, digested, and even stolen (the Volkswagen Beetle to the left had its license plate “borrowed” by fans multiple times; the car is now in a museum in Germany). Fun fact: the confused-looking American in the background had no idea what was going on, and he didn’t realize he was in one of the most famous photos ever until many months later.

It’s also been parodied many, many times, by everyone from The Simpsons to many sh*tty crust-punk bands that think they’re total originals. Here are some of our favorites.

1986 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears in London

Getty Image

The Simpsons

The Peanuts gang

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Liverpool Dogs

Four Bitchin’ Babes

Sesame Street

United Nations

Lego Beatles

New York City

The Powerpuff Girls

The Zimmers

National Lampoon

Língua De Trapo

The Young Ones

Ren & Stimpy

The Rutles

Paul McCartney

The Simpsons…again

