We’re now two weeks out from Petey USA’s new album, The Yips, and now he has offered the project’s thesis statement via the title track that’s out today (July 1).

On the tune, Petey captures the uncertainty and frustration of having “the yips,” a mysterious condition, most commonly associated with athletes, where somebody is suddenly unable to do things that previously were second-nature to them. He sings, “I’ve got the yips, read my lips / I used to run this town, then I got sick / I can’t hear anything, I lost my sight / Could someone rub some mud over my eyes? / I followed all the rules, I showed up every day / Could you explain to me what’s making me this way?”

He recently said of the track, “My best song the yips comes out a week from today. This is a song you can very much WALK to – so at the very least, there is that. This song is great – and there is an epic saxophone solo that you’re gonna love.” He later called it “the song I am most most proud of.”

Petey previously said of the album, “The album’s about going through a period where just nothing’s clicking, so you go to a bar where everyone can collect themselves and get drunk. […] I don’t want to get into the toxic part of masculinity, but I also want to avoid the other side of it that weaponizes therapy-talk. I’m just singing about being there for your friends.”

Listen to “The Yips” above, and find Petey’s upcoming tour dates below.