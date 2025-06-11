Petey USA Finds Comfort In ‘Breathing The Same Air’ On His New Single

Petey USA is a month out from the release of his new album, The Yips, his second release for Capitol Records. Before that, though, he has a new single, “Breathing The Same Air.”
On the narrative track, Petey tells the story of a night out with a friend and having trouble communicating, singing, “And know that my only intention is to be there when you call me / Sometimes breathing the same air has gotta be enough.”
Petey previously said of the album, “The album’s about going through a period where just nothing’s clicking, so you go to a bar where everyone can collect themselves and get drunk. […] I don’t want to get into the toxic part of masculinity, but I also want to avoid the other side of it that weaponizes therapy-talk. I’m just singing about being there for your friends.”
Watch the “Breathing The Same Air” video above, and find Petey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Petey USA’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/09 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *
07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
07/15 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour *
07/25 — Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Park #
07/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #
07/27 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards #
08/29 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
08/30 — Huntington, WV @ Joan C. Edwards Stadium ^
* The Yips album release show
# supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise
^ supporting Zach Bryan
The Yips is out 7/11 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.