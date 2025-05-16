Pete USA is back: After sharing “Model Train Town” and “The Milkman,” Petey USA has officially announced a new album, The Yips, set for release on July 11.

He also dropped a new single, “As Two People Drift Apart.” The song arrives alongside a video co-starring influencer/gamer/model Vince Hacker. The song and video both are spiritual successors to Petey’s “Don’t Tell The Boys.” Given Petey’s offbeat and hilarious social media presence, the visual is full of absurd silliness.

Petey says of the project:

“The album’s about going through a period where just nothing’s clicking, so you go to a bar where everyone can collect themselves and get drunk. […] I don’t want to get into the toxic part of masculinity, but I also want to avoid the other side of it that weaponizes therapy-talk. I’m just singing about being there for your friends.”

He also said of working on the project with producer and former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla, “That’s one of the few bands whose discography I know inside and out. I’ve watched documentaries on how he made Death Cab records like Transatlanticism. So he was my number one choice.”

Watch the “As Two People Drift Apart” video above, and find Petey’s upcoming tour dates below, which include some album release shows.