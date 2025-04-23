The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s list of inductees has not yet been revealed. But you can check out the ballot for Uproxx’s cultural critic Steven Hyden here.

Although music lovers still have a ways to go until this year’s induction class is announced, the fan votes have been tallied. According to Stereogum, today (April 22) the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame revealed Phish won the 2025 fan vote.

Phish fans cast a total of 330,000 votes. Behind Bad Company followed Phish with 281,000 votes. In third place was Billy Idol with 260,500 votes. Cyndi Lauper (237,000 votes) and Joe Cocker (234,000) round out the top five artists.

Although the fan vote only counts for a minor part of the overall votes (that power remains with the 1,200 recording artists, music historians, and other industry professionals). Still, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote winners have a strong history of being inducted. Notable inductees to win the fan vote include Chicago, Tina Turner, and Kiss. Ironically, in 2021, Jay-Z landed in last place but still managed to gain entry into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

