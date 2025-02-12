Induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is one of the biggest and most enduring honors in music. Now, we know who has a chance to get in next, as the Rock Hall announced its 2025 class of nominees today (February 12).

The full list includes Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

A good handful of those acts are nominated for the first time this year: Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Maná, Outkast, and Phish. The list of inductees is expected to be revealed in April.

Carey got her first nominations last year, and after not getting in, she quipped in an interview, “Everybody was calling me going, ‘I think you’re getting in,’ and so I was excited about it. But then it didn’t happen. My lawyer [Allen Grubman] got into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame before me.

Meanwhile, after getting nominated last year, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher tweeted, “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x. […] I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”