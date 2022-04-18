If there’s one thing the Coachella festival does better than most, it’s in yielding a ton of surprise on-stage collaborations throughout the weekend’s celebration. People have been swooning over Billie Eilish bringing out Khalid and Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn during her headlining set on Saturday, just as much the world is taking notice of Brazilian pop sensation Anitta after she brought out Snoop Dogg and Saweetie for her Friday Coachella debut. Meanwhile, on the indie side of things, London’s Arlo Parks brought out Phoebe Bridgers to perform Parks’ hit “Black Dog” and all of the feels ensued.

For Parks, whose album Collapsed In Sunbeams won the 2021 Mercury Music Prize, Bridgers has been a well-documented fan of hers, calling Parks “an incredible poet.” So, when both of the acts were billed to perform on Saturday, desert magic happened when Parks was on the Mojave Stage. Bridgers, who was scheduled to play on the festival’s Main Stage later in the day, did a gorgeous duet of “Black Dog” with Parks. The pair sang in unison sparingly during the first verse, but were lock-step in sync for the chorus and the powerful lyrics, “It’s so cruel what the mind can do for no reason.” Then, Bridges took the entire second verse on her own and it was truly a special moment for two incredible artists singing this beautiful and impactful song together.

Watch Parks and Bridgers perform “Black Dog” at Coachella above.

