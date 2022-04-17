Usually, Billie Eilish has no problem being the center of attention wherever she goes, but after Harry Styles turned in an absolutely stunning performance last night, suddenly, Billie has a lot to live up to. Not only did Harry debut his new single, “As It Was,” to kick off his set, he also shared not one but two (!) other new singles, performing them live for the first time, and even brought out Shania Twain for a duet of “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” and “Still The One.” Whew, and that was all in one night!

Billie eilish and Khalid – Lovely, Coachella pic.twitter.com/h8aGfEaA9A — kdkrown (@girlonsaturn__) April 17, 2022

No matter, Billie has a whole host of collaborators up her sleeve, too. Initially bringing out Khalid to perform their duet, “Lovely,” she later surprised the ‘Chella crowd by bringing out none other than Damon Albarn. You might remember a recent interview he did, where Albarn leveled some pretty rude claims about Taylor Swift, and also praised Billie in the same breath. Clearly, Damon and Billie are on pretty good terms. First he dueted with Billie on her own song, “Getting Older,” then the Brit rock star launched into a hit from his own band, the Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Check out clips of her and Khalid above, and performances with Damon below.

Y pues sí, @billieeilish invitó a Damon Albarn al escenario de #Coachella para que cantaran Feel Good Inc. de @gorillaz juntos 😭pic.twitter.com/K51BAFgLYi — MUSICTRENDS Colombia (@musictrendscol) April 17, 2022

Damon Albarn con Billie Eilish en #Coachella pic.twitter.com/0LsUh28mHU — Marlon Cáceres (@Maranesca) April 17, 2022