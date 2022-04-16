Anitta is having quite the big week. Just a few days ago, the Brazilian singer released her fifth album Versions Of Me. The project arrived three years after her fourth full-length effort Kisses. After celebrating the release of Versions Of Me, Anitta brought her talents to Coachella for a flavorful set with some special guests. She made her entrance to the stage with Snoop Dogg by her side and later on she brought out Saweetie so that they could do a brief performance of their collaboration, “Faking Love.” Elsewhere, Anitta’s backup dancers later got into a “funk battle” with Diplo who was spinning on the DJ booth.

Anitta’s Versions Of Me features her viral TikTok track, “Envolver,” which she also performed during her debut set at Coachella. Versions Of Me itself arrived with 15 songs and features from Ty Dolla Sign, Afro B, Khalid, Saweetie, YG, Cardi B, Myke Towers, and more. Anitta’s Coachella performance also comes after she and Saweetie stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Faking Love.”

You can watch a clip of Anitta’s Coachella set in the video above.

Versions Of Me is out now via Warner Records. You can stream it here.

