Phoebe Bridgers had an opportunity most artists dream about when she got to collaborate with Taylor Swift, on “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)” from Red (Taylor’s Version). Like many of us, Bridgers has been a Swift fan for years, and on a recent episode of Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever podcast, Bridgers made her pick for her favorite Swift song (as NME notes).

After Charli asked, Bridgers was quick to choose Folklore highlight “Betty,” saying:

“I like when songwriters make you decide what’s so sad about this person. It’s kind of not the movie version of a love story. You have a crush on someone and then you hook up with someone else because your feelings for them overwhelm you? That’s so f*cking sad. I think it’s genius. And then we kind of don’t really know what happens at the end of it.”

She also just noted of Swift’s music in general, “It’s high art. She’s like the king of her craft. She’s just a perfect example of someone who uses all the resources at her disposal to be completely genuine.” About what it was like to work on Red (Taylor’s Version), Bridgers also said, “I can’t imagine getting to sing on a cooler project. I connect with that song so much. It’s a masterpiece.”

Listen to the Best Song Ever episode below.

