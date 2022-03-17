Last night at SXSW, Phoebe Bridgers hosted a “corporate retreat” for her label Saddest Factory. Taking the stage at Mohawk in Austin were Bridgers and her Saddest Factory artists: Muna, Claud, Sloppy Jane, and Charlie Hickey.

Toward the end of the Saddest Factory Corporate Retreat, Bridgers and company delivered a cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.” In a clip shared by Eater Austin editor Nadia Chaudhury, the Saddest Factory crew couldn’t be happier, smiling as they sing the emo kid classic to an enthusiastic crowd.

The @SaddestFactory crew singing “welcome to the black parade” pic.twitter.com/yVhmwoFNTD — nadia chaudhury (@nadiachaudhury) March 17, 2022

This comes shortly Cardi B surprisingly brought some renewed attention to the song by shouting it out on Twitter. Meanwhile, this comes way after a 2018 tweet in which Bridgers declared, “welcome to the black parade is the bohemian rhapsody of my generation.”

welcome to the black parade is the bohemian rhapsody of my generation — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 15, 2018

Bridgers launched Saddest Factory in 2020, following the success of her second album, Punisher. This June, Muna will release their self-titled third album via Saddest Factory–their first on the Dead Oceans imprint and their first since leaving RCA. Earlier this week, they released the album’s lead single, “Anything But Me.”

“In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over,” said Muna in a statement. “‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.