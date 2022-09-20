Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers Was Down For A Song With Marcus Mumford Because The Lyrics Contained An Unexpected Word

Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons just released his debut solo album Self-Titled, which featured many big guests, such as Clairo on “Dangerous Game,” Brandi Carlile on “How,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Stonecatcher,” and more. Marcus recently opened up about what it was like inviting the Punisher performer onto the album.

This morning, Variety published an article that was shared in a tweet. It included a quote from him about Bridgers: “Phoebe came in and heard the word ‘heinous,’ and she said, ‘Dude, did you get the word heinous into a song? I’ll sing on it.’” The “Motion Sickness” singer then confirmed it by quote-tweeting, writing, “it’s true.”

The lyrics of the song are very heavy and dark. The line she refers to is this: “Only defined by my most heinous deed / Who’ll trace a finger through the dust.” Marcus revealed in an interview about the LP that its content contained things he struggled to talk about for years. “Like lots of people — and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people — I was sexually abused as a child,” he said. “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

