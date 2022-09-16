Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album Self-Titled is out today, and it includes a new collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers called “Stonecatcher” as well as a song with Clairo called “Dangerous Game.”

The “Bags” singer’s vocals are subtle but add a layer of beauty and lightness to the twangy track. Their voices together clash to make a mesmerizing harmony; it’s obviously a perfect match.

Before announcing his album in July, Marcus clarified in his role in Mumford & Sons in his newsletter, writing, “In January last year I set myself the task of trying to write some songs and just follow where they led. When I showed the first two to the lads in the band, we all agreed it was probably a story I had to tell on my own.” When he announced the LP, he wrote, “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal.’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).’ It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo & Monica Martin.”

Listen to “Dangerous Game” above.

Self-Titled is out now via Capitol. Get it here.