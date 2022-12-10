Phoebe Bridgers had a wild night yesterday. In addition to being featured on SZA’s new album, the indie star made her debut as Sally in the live adaptation of The Night Before Christmas. Held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley for two nights (December 9-10), Bridgers’ fans were immensely impressed by her performance as the spooky character.

During the show, she tackled all of Sally’s vocals, from “Sally’s Song” to “Kidnap The Sandy Claws.” On the film’s original soundtrack, Sally was voiced by actress Catherine O’Hara, of recent Schitt’s Creek fame.

Danny Elfman, who played the original Jack Skellington in the animated 1993 feature, and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) both returned to play their respective characters once more. The shows also featured the BBC Concert Orchestra, led by John Mauceri and joined by vocals from Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan and Sandy Cameron, per Billboard‘s original news about the event.

Last year, during the Los Angeles iteration of the live The Nightmare Before Christmas rendition, Billie Eilish played as Sally. It now carries on a fun tradition with popular performers getting cast as the character.

Continue scrolling to view some fan videos of Phoebe Bridgers as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

