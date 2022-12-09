Music releases tend to thin out as the end of the year approaches, but today (December 9), SZA made this a December to remember with S.O.S., her long-awaited new album. Today is also big for Phoebe Bridgers stans, as she features on “Ghost In The Machine.” When that news was revealed a few days ago, SZA couldn’t help but laugh at how positive the reactions were, sharing an audio clip of somebody screaming about it and writing, “Response to having phoebe on the albums been pretty positive lol.”

Bridgers hasn’t publicly said much about the song, although she did post about the track on Instagram this morning, writing simply, “Thank you.” She also shared an edited version of the album cover that added Bridgers to the image.

Elsewhere, a SZA fan listening to S.O.S. tweeted, “you aight white girl @phoebe_bridgers.” Bridgers responded, “no.” Somebody else replied, “beb I don’t think it was a question it was a statement [crying emoji].” Bridgers again answered, “no.”

Phoebe via Stories pic.twitter.com/n89RjsEKgh — Phoebe Bridgers Brasil (@pbridgersbrasil) December 9, 2022

no — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) December 9, 2022

SZA and Bridgers don’t really have a public history with each other before this collab, although this summer, some fans attending the Outside Lands festival were upset they had to choose between seeing Bridgers and SZA, since their set times overlapped.

Listen to “Ghost In The Machine” above and check out some reactions to the track below.

sza x phoebe bridgers on the track pic.twitter.com/bMHA4O6zJ5 — david (@IaureIheII) December 9, 2022

when therapists realize all their hard work is about to go to waste bc sza and phoebe bridgers collabed.. pic.twitter.com/19IBsJF9wl — tia (@cursedhive) December 9, 2022

phoebe bridgers before she recorded her verse for sza pic.twitter.com/3b9PwosyYB — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) December 9, 2022

“Can you touch on me and not call me afterrrr.” SZA and Phoebe giving everyone a run for their money #sossza pic.twitter.com/pFmQtK7WF5 — ✰rjay ✰ (@sc0rpiovamp) December 9, 2022

I may have to get into phoebe bridgers. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 9, 2022

phoebe bridgers and sza making ghost in the machine pic.twitter.com/IXTEViWoZw — gabby (@gojosdaya) December 9, 2022

S.O.S. is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment. Get it here.