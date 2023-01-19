Phoebe Bridgers Wants To ‘Normalize Talking Sh*t About Fans’

Beloved supergroup Boygenius is back. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are about to release The Record, their debut album as a unit and follow-up their critically-acclaimed EP. Three songs are out now and preview a sprawling, emotive LP.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the trio encapsulates the dynamic texture of their music by going all-in on serious, vulnerable topics as well as funny, lighthearted ones. Bridgers in particular made a point that seemed to fall in between: “I want to normalize talking sh*t about fans,” she said. “There’s a way to [be a fan] without filming me without my permission behind the back of my head, chasing me down the street.”

The world's most exciting supergroup graces the new Rolling Stone cover — boygenius are back.@julienrbaker, @phoebe_bridgers, and @lucydacus are a one-of-a-kind band powered by sick books and sicker songs — with a debut album on the way. Story/Photos: https://t.co/nZfU45Ld3P pic.twitter.com/67YLkrtkmF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 19, 2023

Boygenius’ self-titled EP arrived in 2018 so this album is long-awaited. Apparently it’s been in the works for a while; the process began right after the colossal release of Bridgers’ 2020 opus Punisher. She sent her bandmates a demo of “Emily I’m Sorry,” one of the three lead singles out now, and they all agreed that it was time for a return. “We are all at least one type of the same psycho. The Venn diagrams overlap in ‘Every day for a month,’” Baker said.

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.