Between Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack and Robyn’s long-awaited Honey, today is already a packed day for indie releases. Indie rockers Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker had us all eagerly awaiting the release of their joint EP, boygenius on November 9, but today the project was released two weeks early digitally. Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker had previously shared three of the EP’s six songs — the Bridgers-fronted “Me & My Dog,” Dacus-led “Bite The Hand,” and Baker-led “Stay Down” — but the whole project is available to stream now, ahead of its official release November 9 on Matador.

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker will be touring the US together beginning next week. Check out their tour dates below, listen to Boygenius above, or pre-order a physical copy of Boygenius here.

11/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/15 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

11/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern