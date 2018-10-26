Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker Have Released Their ‘Boygenius’ EP Two Weeks Early

10.26.18 2 hours ago

Between Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack and Robyn’s long-awaited Honey, today is already a packed day for indie releases. Indie rockers Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker had us all eagerly awaiting the release of their joint EP, boygenius on November 9, but today the project was released two weeks early digitally. Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker had previously shared three of the EP’s six songs — the Bridgers-fronted “Me & My Dog,” Dacus-led “Bite The Hand,” and Baker-led “Stay Down” — but the whole project is available to stream now, ahead of its official release November 9 on Matador.

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker will be touring the US together beginning next week. Check out their tour dates below, listen to Boygenius above, or pre-order a physical copy of Boygenius here.

11/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/08 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/15 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
11/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

