Today, Boygenius — an indie powerhouse band consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — announced their official return today. The band are set to release their debut album, The Record, later this spring. However, the creation process of them reuniting (and making a record) has been years in the making.

According to a new press release, Bridgers was the one who set the gears in motion to bring the three close friends back into the studio together.

Back in 2018, Boygenius released a self-titled EP, but in the years since, each of the members have embarked on making solo records and finding success on their own.

Bridgers, who dropped her massive sophomore record, Punisher, in the summer of 2020, reached out to Dacus and Baker a week after its release. She sent them a demo of the band’s now-new song, “Emily I’m Sorry,” and everyone agreed that it was time for a return.

After making a Google Drive folder of potential songs, the three members entered the studio in January 2022 and spent most of the month recording for ten hours each day.

“We are all at least one type of the same psycho. The Venn diagrams overlap in ‘Every day for a month,'” Baker shared about their process.

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.