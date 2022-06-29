Phony and Petey have a lot in common. Aside from having five-letter mononym stage names that start with P and end with Y, the two were actually college roommates once upon a time. Now, they’re yet again occupying each other’s space, but this time it’s on a new song, as Phony has recruited Petey for “Kaleidoscope.”

The song starts with mostly just piano and vocals before electronic instruments swell to guide the song to its apex and cathartic end. The track comes from At Some Point You Stop, Phony’s upcoming album set for release on July 29.

Phony says of the tune, “This song is about gaining perspective and the importance of looking at things from every angle. I’ve never had a song that was just piano but it was the first thing that came to mind. Petey and I were roommates in college and had always loved each other’s music but never played with each other on a record. I called him up one day and said, ‘You wanna sing on this piano song of mine?’ and he said, ‘Of course.’ I had everything written already, so we just got bagels then hung at the house for an hour and it was done.”

Meanwhile, the two have some big plans for this summer and fall: Phony is going on the road with Joyce Manor while Petey has his own tour lined up and a few shows supporting Manchester Orchestra. In March, Petey also shared a 22-minute film based on his album from last year, Lean Into Life.

Listen to “Kaleidoscope” above.