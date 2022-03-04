Last fall, Petey arrived with his debut album Lean Into Life. The project arrived after a string of singles that dated back to the fall of 2020 as well as his project, Other Stuff, which he released in June 2021. Lean Into Life originally delivered 12 songs for listeners to enjoy, but the number was upped to 13 when he recently added “Perfect Teeth” to it. Luckily for those who have grown fond of Petey, he has more content for you to enjoy in relation to his debut album.

Six months to the date of his debut’s arrival, Petey returns with an original film that’s tied to Lean Into Life. Petey described the film as “an original drama based off the songs from my album” and there’s plenty of content to enjoy with it as the movie clocks in at just shy of 23 minutes. The Lean Into Life movie is also directed and co-written by William Crane.

Shortly after the release of Lean Into Life, Petey shared his approach to crafting records. “The music and the comedy are all wrapped up together as part of the same thing for me,” he said. “Someone told me that a great way to create something original is to combine all of your favorite things and then fill in the gaps with your own personality.” He then listed influences that include Isaac Brock from Modest Mouse, Chris Walla from Death Cab For Cutie, Kanye West, and Travis Barker before adding, “All those approaches get combined with my own story in my songs.”

You can check out the Lean Into Life film in the video above.

Lean Into Life is out now via Terrible Records. You can stream it here.

