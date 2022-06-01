Everyone is on TikTok, including Pink Floyd. They joined yesterday, which was no ordinary day — it was the 50th anniversary of the first recording session for their 1973 classic The Dark Side of the Moon. Their first post had “Breathe (In the Air)” playing in the background while the video was their prism logo rotating.

The band said in a statement: “In giving the global platform access to their music, Pink Floyd encourages innovative film making through these unique mediums.”

Earlier this year, the band pulled their music from Russian streaming services. They made a statement about it on Twitter, saying, “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

They also recently performed together again for their first original song in 26 years with “Hey, Hey Rise Up,” featuring Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the singer of the Ukrainian band BoomBox. All of the proceeds from the track went to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund. It was a momentous release, as the last time Pink Floyd release original music was 1994’s The Division Bell.

You can view Pink Floyd’s TikTok in the post above.