Pink Floyd Are Pulling Their Music From Russian Streaming Services

If we learned anything from artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, India. Arie, and David Crosby pulling their music from Spotify last month in response to The Joe Rogan Experience’s racist undertones and vaccine misinformation, it’s that the move was an effective way to raise awareness to their causes. Now Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are following suit by pulling their music from digital music streaming services in Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet posted to Pink Floyd’s account, which was subsequently re-tweeted by Gilmour, a message read, “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today. pic.twitter.com/lTV7T3y29u — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) March 11, 2022

Gilmour, whose daughter-in-law is Ukrainian, first publicly voiced his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on March 1st, when he tweeted, “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”

Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go pic.twitter.com/VE4oMsUIRf — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) March 1, 2022

Pink Floyd’s A Momentary Lapse Of Reason came out in 1987, marking the first release from the band following a new contract with Columbia Records, instead of their previous releases on Harvest Records and others. It seems that it’s only albums following that transition that Gilmour has the legal power to pull from the streaming services in Russia and Belarus. Regardless, the point being made here by Gilmour and Pink Floyd is clear.

